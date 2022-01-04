2 dead after pickup truck crashes into snowplow near Maidstone, Sask.

Two people are dead after a crash involving a snowplow and two pickup trucks on Highway 16 just west of Maidstone.

Maidstone RCMP were dispatched to the crash Monday afternoon, according to a news release.

Investigators determined that a pickup truck and a snowplow collided. A second pickup truck then also collided with the snowplow.

There were four people in the second pickup truck. A 47-year-old woman and a 24-year-old woman, both from Beaumont, Alta., were pronounced dead at the scene.

The man driving the second pickup truck and another man riding in the vehicle were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The man driving the first pickup truck was also transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The man driving the snowplow was not injured.

Highway 16 was closed for the on-scene investigation but has since been re-opened.

Maidstone RCMP and a Saskatchewan RCMP Traffic Reconstructionist continue to investigate.