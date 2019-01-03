

CTV Saskatoon





A 42-year-old man was taken to hospital when the semi-truck he was driving was struck by a train Thursday morning.

The crash happened at 10:18 a.m. at the crossing on Hanson Road close to Nutrien Clavet, according to Medavie Health Services.

The male patient was transported to Royal University Hospital in serious condition; the operator of the train was not injured.

Medavie also responded to a crash at the Vanscoy highway turn off that occurred earlier Thursday.

Just after 7 a.m. a 29-year-old man was driving a car that was T-Boned by an oncoming half-ton truck at highway speed, Medavie says.

The driver of the truck was not injured and released on scene. The man driving the car was transported to Royal University Hospital in serious condition.

RCMP are investigating both crashes.