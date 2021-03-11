Advertisement
2 COVID-19 cases reported at Saskatoon school
Published Thursday, March 11, 2021 10:52AM CST
SASKATOON -- Two positive COVID-19 cases were confirmed at St. Mary’s Wellness and Education Centre on Wednesday.
“We are working with Public Health to notify parents and caregivers. Risk of exposure for anyone not considered a close contact remains low,” Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools said in a news release.
The affected classes will switch to online instruction.