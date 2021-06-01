SASKATOON -- Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools is reporting a positive COVID-19 case at two schools.

The affected classes at St. Michael Community School and Holy Cross High School will switch to online learning.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is no longer informing the division if cases are variants of concern or not, stating that their care and management of cases is the same, the division says.

“We are working with public health to notify parents and caregivers. SHA is recommending that all close contacts get tested. Risk of exposure for anyone not considered a close contact remains low.”