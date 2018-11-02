

CTV Saskatoon





On the heels of Greyhound pulling out of Western Canada, two companies are ending their bus services between Prince Albert and La Ronge because of ridership challenges.

Both L.A. Family Shuttle and newly-launched KCTI say they rarely had more than a couple passengers in a day.

KCTI has put its La Ronge route on hold to focus on a new route between Saskatoon and Edmonton.

L.A. Family Shuttle will still accept pre-booked trips of at least four people. Owner Vi Werchola says a Facebook group allowing La Ronge residents to request and offer rides has eaten into their potential customer pool.