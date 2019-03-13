2 charged with murder in Pelican Narrows death
CTV Saskatoon
Published Wednesday, March 13, 2019 1:19PM CST
RCMP have laid charges of second degree murder against George Samuel Custer, 23, and Gregory George Custer, 22, in the death of 28-year-old David Jordan Charles.
On March 10 Pelican Narrows RCMP received a 911 call of a shooting on Linklater Street in the community.
Police say shortly after a man was brought to the medical clinic with a suspected gunshot wound and declared dead.
The Custers are scheduled to make their next court appearance in Prince Albert March 26.