SASKATOON -- Prince Albert police are investigating a shooting that took place near the intersection of 28th Street and Sixth Avenue East on Sunday evening.

Police were dispatched to the area around 6:20 p.m. for a complaint that a man had been shot and the suspects had fled the scene in a vehicle, Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) said in a news release.

A 31-year-old man was transported to hospital in Saskatoon.

Shortly after, police were alerted to a complaint about erratic driving involving the same vehicle, PAPS said.

The suspect vehicle was observed travelling quickly near 15th Avenue and Fourth Street East, where it collided with a parked vehicle and then a fence, according to police.

The suspects then fled on foot, police said.

A police dog was deployed and found an 18-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man.

They are facing multiple charges, including attempted murder.