SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police have charged a 15-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man with attempted murder in connection to an assault investigators believe was "random in nature."

Around 10 p.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched to a home in the 500 block of Avenue H South for a report of an injured person.

The female victim reported having been assaulted in a back alley near Avenue H South and 18th Street West by two males with a machete, according to a Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) news release.

Upon arrival, officers located a 23-year-old woman suffering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries, SPS said. She was transported to hospital.

Around 11 p.m., officers attended to a home in the 300 block of Avenue H South where three male suspects were taken into custody without incident.

A machete was also seized from that location, SPS said.