Two men have been charged with attempted murder in relation to an incident that left a teen with a gunshot wound and a woman dead in a car near Christopher Lake.

Wesley Eugene Lachance, 41, and Brandon Lee Corrigal, 19, also now face charges of robbery and theft, RCMP announced Thursday.

Lachance had previously been charged with fleeing from police, gun charges and breach of probation; Corrigal had been charged with fleeing from police, possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition and attempted break and enter.

Jeremy Wade Charles was previously charged with possession of a firearm while prohibited and breach of probation.

On Nov. 17 around 10:15 a.m., Montreal Lake RCMP received reports of a gun being fired and a possible injured person at a home on the Montreal Lake Cree Nation. Montreal Lake RCMP found a 16-year-old boy with an apparent gunshot wound. EMS arrived and transported him to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Initial investigation has determined that there was a fight inside the home and at least one gun had been fired. It had been reported that a black car was witnessed leaving the scene, and a car matching the description was located by Prince Albert RCMP on Highway 2 near the turnoff to Christopher Lake. After a short pursuit, the car stopped and Lachance and Corrigan allegedly fled on foot, police previously said in a news release.

Twenty-five-year-old Trina Bird was found unresponsive in the vehicle, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. She was declared dead at the scene.

The charges against Lachance and Corrigal stem from the events that occurred near Prince Albert.

Lachance and Corrigan were tracked by the police dogs and taken into custody, police say.

The investigation Bird’s death continues.