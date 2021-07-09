SASKATOON --

Two people have been charged with first degree murder following a seven-month-long investigation into a suspicious death in Medstead, RCMP said in a news release.

On Nov. 27, 2020, Glaslyn/Turtleford RCMP responded to a report of a dead man located near a grid road 30 kilometers southeast of Glaslyn.

He was identified as 54-year-old Bradley John Ham, of the Prince Albert/North Battleford/Saskatoon area. Police believed the death to be suspicious.

After an investigation, Jonathan Swiftwolfe, 27, and Cassandra Fox, 24, were each charged with one count of first degree murder and warrants were issued for their arrests.

On July 5 Fox was arrested at Pine Grove Correctional Centre. She appeared in court and her next appearance is set for Aug. 5, 2021.

On July 7 Swiftwolfe was arrested at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary.

He appeared in court and his next appearance is set for Friday.