Two people have been charged in relation to an incident that left a woman dead in a car near Christopher Lake, RCMP say.

Wesley Eugene Lachance, 41, is charged with fleeing from police, gun charges and breach of probation; Brandon Lee Corrigal, 19, is charged with fleeing from police, possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition and attempted break and enter; Jeremy Wade Charles is charged with possession of a firearm while prohibited and breach of probation.

On Saturday around 10:15 a.m., Montreal Lake RCMP received reports of a gun being fired and a possible injured person at a home on the Montreal Lake Cree Nation. Montreal Lake RCMP found a 16-year-old boy with an apparent gunshot wound. EMS arrived and transported him to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Initial investigation has determined that there was a fight inside the home and at least one gun had been fired. It had been reported that a black car was witnessed leaving the scene, and a car matching the description was located by Prince Albert RCMP on Highway #2 near the turnoff to Christopher Lake. After a short pursuit, the car stopped and Lachance and Corrigan allegedly fled on foot, police said in a news release.

Twenty-five-year-old Trina Bird was found unresponsive in the vehicle, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. She was declared dead at the scene.

Officers and police dogs with the Ministry of Environment, Prince Albert Police Service and the RCMP Police Dog Services Unit were called in to help.

Lachance and Corrigan were tracked by the police dogs and taken into custody, police say.

The home and vehicle involved are undergoing forensic examinations and a post mortem examination was to be conducted Monday to determine Bird's cause of death, police say.