

CTV Saskatoon





A Saskatoon man and woman are facing charges following an investigation into cocaine trafficking, police said in a news release.

On Thursday, members of the Saskatoon Integrated Drug Enforcement Street Team witnessed what they believed to be drug trafficking in a parking lot in the 3500 block of 11th Street West.

The two, both 45-years-old, were arrested and found to be in possession of about seven grams of cocaine and around $300.

A subsequent search of a storage locker led officers to about 780 grams of cocaine, packaging and a scale.

The man and woman are facing charges of trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine and possession of the proceeds of crime.