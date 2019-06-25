

CTV Saskatoon





A 21-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man, both of Saskatoon, are facing several gun-related charges following a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon.

The man is also facing a charge of possession of methamphetamine, police said in a news release.

The crash happened in the eastbound turning lanes of Highway 16 at Zimmerman Road. An SUV was stopped at the left turn traffic lights when it was struck from behind by a pick-up truck, police say.

A shotgun was found on the floor of the truck and the male passenger possessed methamphetamine, police say.

The 34-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital. The 21-year-old woman driving the truck was not hurt.

Two occupants in the SUV were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.