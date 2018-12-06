

CTV Saskatoon





Two people are facing charges after allegedly driving a stolen truck through a spike belt and sideswiping three vehicles in Saskatoon.

Early Wednesday morning, patrol officers saw a black Chevrolet Silverado, suspected to be stolen, travelling quickly in the 100 block of 29th Street East, police said in a news release.

The truck left a parking lot and drove over a Stop Stick laid by police but kept travelling northbound on Idylwyld, sideswiping three vehicles as it tried to evade police.

The suspect vehicle then crossed the meridian into oncoming traffic and police ceased their pursuit.

About five minutes later, police received a call about a vehicle driving northbound in the southbound lanes of Idylwyld at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle was reported to have struck a stop sign at 60th Street and was parking at a business in the 3800 block of Idylwyld Drive North.

Police attended and observed a man and woman exiting the truck. They were taken into custody without further incident.

Officers seized bear spray, a knife and ammunition from inside the vehicle. Both the vehicle and the license plate were confirmed to have been stolen.

The 28-year-old male driver is charged with various charges including possession of a dangerous weapon, possession of stolen property, evading police and dangerous driving.

The 26-year-old female passenger is charged with possession of dangerous weapon and breach of probation.