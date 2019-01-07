

CTV Saskatoon





A 67-year-old Saskatoon man is facing charges following an investigation into crack cocaine trafficking.

Investigators with the Saskatoon Integrated Drug Enforcement Street Team witnessed activity consistent with drug trafficking in a home in the 1000 block of 2nd Street East, according to a news release.

On Jan. 5 officers stopped a van that was leaving the home and arrested the 48-year-old female driver who was found to be in possession of .2 grams of crack cocaine.

Officers then arrested a man a short time later after he left the home in another vehicle. He was found to be in possession of cell phones and more than $400 cash.

A search of the home on Second Street East resulted in officers locating 21.8 grams of crack cocaine, scales and other drug paraphernalia.

The man is expected to appear Monday today in Saskatoon Provincial Court with the woman appearing at a later date, police say.