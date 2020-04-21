SASKATOON -- Saskatoon firefighters rescued two cats and a reptile from a Tuesday morning house fire on Girgulis Crescent.

Firefighters responded just before 10 a.m. It was reported that smoke was filling the house. A woman and a boy had evacuated but pets remained inside.

Crews arrived to find smoke exiting the house and heavy heat could be felt. They doused the outside of the house and vented the smoke.

The fire had started in a bedroom and had extended into a bathroom, according to a news release. Crews put it out and rescued the critters.

None of the animals appeared to be in distress.

The cause is under investigation.