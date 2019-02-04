

CTV Saskatoon





Two cats and one dog are presumed dead in a house fire in Corman Park Monday morning, the Saskatoon Fire Department says.

Crews were called to 5371 Strathcona Avenue around 5:19 a.m.

Firefighters observed a house with heavy smoke and flame upon their arrival and worked to keep it from spreading to other areas of the property.

They also found a tank that was half full beside the burning house that they had to deal with.

Water tankers shuttled water to the fire scene to maintain a consistent water source.

By late morning additional fire engines had been dispatched to monitor for and extinguish hot spots.

Firefighters believe the two cats and one dog that were trapped inside died; dispatchers made contact with animal care facilities in Saskatoon to find temporary shelter for one surviving dog.