Two people were arrested Thursday night last night in connection to an early morning assault and robbery.

Police say they were called to a home in the 200 block Avenue I North around 3 a.m. where the occupants reported that three suspects had entered the home and assaulted two of the women inside before stealing several items and fleeing the scene.

Both women were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 24-year-old Saskatoon man and a 23-year-old Saskatoon woman were arrested and charged with robbery, wearing a disguise with intent to commit a crime and breach of probation.