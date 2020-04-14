SASKATOON -- Two people were arrested Monday night following a fight on a City of Saskatoon Transit bus, police say.

Around 10:30 p.m, police were dispatched to the intersection of 20th Street West and Avenue T South for a report of a stabbing. Four people had reportedly got into a fight while they were passengers on the bus, according to a police news release.

Upon arrival, officers observed two victims, a 38-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman, suffering from serious but non-life threatening stab wounds. Medavie Health Services transported them to hospital.

Two suspects, a male and female, had fled the scene on foot. The Air Support Unit spotted a 14-year-old girl trying to hide under a nearby car and she was taken into custody, police say.

The police plane then observed the second suspect, a 21-year-old man, trying to hide in a backyard in the 100 block of Avenue S South. Patrol and canine officers took him into custody.

Police believe the suspects were intoxicated.

The man is charged with aggravated assault, impersonation and breach of conditions.

The girl was released without charges.