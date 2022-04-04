2,200 Wayne Gretzky cards among hockey memorabilia taken in Sask. theft: RCMP

Collectors are being asked to watch for items stolen from a large collection of hockey memorabilia in Saskatchewan.

Ahtahkakoop RCMP received a report Sunday that several hockey items were stolen sometime between November and March from a rural yard where they were being stored, according to a news release.

Among the items were 19 autographed Wayne Gretzky jerseys, autographed pictures and a large Gretzky painting, autographed pucks and sticks, and about 10,000 hockey cards — 2,200 of which were of The Great One.

A framed Gretzky rookie card was also taken.

Anyone who may have bought Wayne Gretzky items through an online buy and sell site since November is asked to contact RCMP if the transaction seemed suspicious.

RCMP are also asking pawn shops and second hand stores to be aware of the theft.