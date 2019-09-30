Patients have been moved into Saskatchewan’s first children’s hospital with the doors officially opening Sunday morning.

The Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital posted photos to social media of the young patients being moved throughout the day.

More than 20 different departments were moved over which included equipment, files and staff. 2,200 staff members will call the new building home.

Regularly scheduled clinics begin in the new facility Monday.

Hospital officials are scheduled to provide an update to media this afternoon.