SASKATOON -- The Saskatoon Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit, along with a dozen other RCMP and Saskatoon Police Service units, have completed a four-month long investigation regarding illegal cannabis and derivative trafficking.

On Dec. 15 and 16, search warrants were executed at three locations in Saskatoon, including in the 2400 block of Hanover Avenue, the 400 block of Pendygrasse Road, a storage locker facility in the 3000 block of 11th Street West, police said in a news release. Another search warrant was executed at an acreage located west of Saskatoon in the Grandora area.

Police say the following was seized:

232 kg cannabis (roughly equates to over 928,172 average-sized joints according to RCMP)

4.8 kg cannabis concentrate

2,045 THC oil vape pens (1 g each)

501.9 g psilocybin

$4,600 cash

Three vehicles, boat, trailer, two recreational vehicles and riding mower

Smith & Wesson .40 calibre pistol (restricted firearm)

Two stun guns

Three loaded magazines

.40 calibre amunition

A 44-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman were arrested at the Grandora acreage. They each face multiple charges.