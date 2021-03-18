SASKATOON -- RCMP say they seized drugs, cash and weapons from a home in Waldheim.

On Monday, police conducted a traffic stop near Maidstone and say the driver and passenger were in possession of illegal tobacco.

The vehicle also contained methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl and cash, RCMP said in a news release.

As a result, police executed a search warrant on an associated home in Waldheim.

Police say they seized methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, prescription pills, a modified shotgun, two conducted energy devices and over $30,000 cash.

RCMP say the fentanyl represents more than 2,000 doses.

Jenna Beamish, 48, and Dylan Bendall, 28, of Waldheim, are each facing trafficking charges.

They are scheduled to appear in court on March 22 in Lloydminster.

Further charges are pending.