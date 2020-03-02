SASKATOON -- Two men have been charged, one with first-degree murder in the disappearance of a man from Humboldt.

Allan Douglas Garrioch, 20, who sometimes uses the last name Glasier, was last seen on Feb. 25.

RCMP say remains were found early Monday morning, but the identity is yet to be confirmed.

Tristan Daniel Morrison, 21, of Saskatoon is facing eight charges including first-degree murder, indignity to a body, kidnapping while using a firearm and forcible confinement.

Joshua Dominic Canevaro, 23, of Saskatoon is charged with kidnapping while using a firearm, forcible confinement and assault with a weapon.

Both will appear in court in Saskatoon on Monday morning.

Police presence will continue near Dana, Sask.

Police say there is no risk to public safety.