SASKATOON -- Police seized just over a kilogram of meth, as well as other drugs, from a Stonebridge home on the weekend.

A man was arrested Saturday in a parking lot in the 3000 block of Clarence Avenue after police observed apparent drug trafficking, police said in a news release.

As a result of the vehicle stop, a search warrant was executed at an apartment building in the 100 block of Wellman Crescent. Four people were arrested from inside the apartment.

Police seized a total of 256.02 grams of fentanyl powder, 1,001 grams of meth, 290 grams of cocaine, 49 grams of crack cocaine, more than $20,000 in cash, five cell phones, scales and packaging consistent with drug trafficking activity, police say.

Five people, three men and two women, face drug trafficking charges.