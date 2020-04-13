19 year-old woman killed in shooting: Saskatoon police
Published Monday, April 13, 2020 6:06AM CST Last Updated Monday, April 13, 2020 12:00PM CST
SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police are investigating after a woman was fatally shot in the city's Pleasant Hill neighbourhood.
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) major crome section is investigating the woman's death as a homicide.
Around 3:40 a.m. Monday police and Medavie Health Services responded to a call of an injured female near the intersection of Avenue T South and 21st Street West.
She was transported to hospital, where she died of her injuries, SPS said in a news release.