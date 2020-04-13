SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police are investigating after a woman was fatally shot in the city's Pleasant Hill neighbourhood.

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) major crome section is investigating the woman's death as a homicide.

Around 3:40 a.m. Monday police and Medavie Health Services responded to a call of an injured female near the intersection of Avenue T South and 21st Street West.

She was transported to hospital, where she died of her injuries, SPS said in a news release.