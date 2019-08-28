19-year-old suffers 'serious' injuries in PA stabbing
Police tape surrounds the intersection where a stabbing took place Wednesday morning. (CTV Saskatoon)
A man was taken to hospital following a stabbing in Prince Albert on Wednesday morning.
Officers were called to 12th Street and 4th Avenue East at around 4 a.m. to respond to a weapon complaint, police say.
Upon arrival, police found a 19-year-old man with multiple stab wounds.
The man was taken to hospital with what police call “serious” injuries.
Prince Albert police have one man in custody. Charges are pending.