A man was taken to hospital following a stabbing in Prince Albert on Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to 12th Street and 4th Avenue East at around 4 a.m. to respond to a weapon complaint, police say.

Upon arrival, police found a 19-year-old man with multiple stab wounds.

The man was taken to hospital with what police call “serious” injuries.

Prince Albert police have one man in custody. Charges are pending.