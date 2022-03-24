19-year-old Saskatoon man faces child pornography, extortion charges

A Saskatoon man is facing child pornogrpahy and extortion charges following a Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) investigation.

On Tuesday, members of the combined police unit executed a search warrant at a home in the city where the alleged offences are believed to have occurred.

A 19-old-man was arrested in connection with the search, according to an ICE news release.

Police say the alleged offences involved a "popular online social media application."

The man is charged with possession of child pornography, luring a child and extortion.

He was expected to be released from court Thursday on "numerous conditons," the news release said.

ICE includes members of Prince Albert Police Service, RCMP, Regina Police Service and Saskatoon Police Service.