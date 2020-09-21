SASKATOON -- A 19-year-old motorcyclist was charged on Friday night after the Saskatoon Police Air Support Unit (ASU) observed him driving dangerously, police say.

Around 10:15 p.m., members of the ASU observed a motorcycle stunting and travelling at high rates of speed, according to a news release.

At one point the motorcycle was observed travelling 144 kilometres per hour in a 60 km/hr zone, police say.

The ASU continued to relay the motorcycle's path to ground units, and members of the Traffic Unit arrested the operator from a home in the 200 block of Roberecki Crescent.