Melfort RCMP say they found a 19-year-old man and 19-year-old woman dead at a home on James Smith Cree Nation early Thursday morning.

Both were residents of the community, RCMP said in a news release.

Saskatchewan RCMP, Melfort RCMP and the Prince Albert Forensic Identification Section are investigating.

RCMP consider the deaths to be suspicious, but say the incident is not a risk to public safety.