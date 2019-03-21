19-year-old man, woman, found dead on James Smith Cree Nation
CTV Saskatoon
Published Thursday, March 21, 2019 4:19PM CST
Melfort RCMP say they found a 19-year-old man and 19-year-old woman dead at a home on James Smith Cree Nation early Thursday morning.
Both were residents of the community, RCMP said in a news release.
Saskatchewan RCMP, Melfort RCMP and the Prince Albert Forensic Identification Section are investigating.
RCMP consider the deaths to be suspicious, but say the incident is not a risk to public safety.