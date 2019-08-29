

CTV Saskatoon





A 19-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to a fatal stabbing in Prince Albert.

Silass Desmond Starblanket appeared in Prince Albert Provincial Court Thursday morning.

Starblanket is accused with stabbing a 19-year-old man on Wednesday morning.

When police responded to the stabbing at 12th Street and 4th Avenue East, officers found the 19-year-old with “serious” injuries. He died in hospital shortly after.

Police are asking anyone in the area who may have surveillance video to come forward, to help in the homicide investigation.