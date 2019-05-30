

CTV Saskatoon





A 19 year-old charged in the death of La Ronge restaurant owner was handed a nine-year adult sentence.

He was 17 years old when Simon Grant was beaten at his restaurant in April 2017 and died from bleeding to his brain.

He pleaded guilty to manslaughter and armed robbery in the death.

The Crown had requested a 13 to 15-year adult sentence while the defence had argued for a three-year youth sentence.

Judge Robert Lane said in court Thursday that a youth sentence “will not and could not” rehabilitate the offender.

The man was credited 38 months for time spent in remand and has five years and 10 months left to serve.

The 19-year-old could potentially appeal the adult sentence and cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

A man, Austin Bird, had previously received a seven-year sentence and another youth received a three year sentence in connection with Grant's death.