18-year-old Saskatoon boy charged after employee stabbed

An 18-year-old Saskatoon man faces charges after an employee was stabbed at a store in the 300 block of 33rd Street West.

On Wednesday at around 1:11 p.m., police responded to a call to the store indicating a 52-year-old employee was injured, according to a Saskatoon police news release.

Police said upon arrival they learned there was a confrontation between a customer and an employee, resulting in the customer stabbing the employee before fleeing the scene.

Officers located the 18-year-old suspect, who was charged with robbery and aggravated assault.