SASKATOON -- A Saskatoon woman's beloved parrot has been found dead.

Anne Helgason says she received a call from someone on Wednesday saying they found her bird dead near the Shaw Centre.

Her 18-year-old pet, named Tia, flew away off her backyard deck last week. Tia's wings, which were usually kept clipped, had grown since that service stopped being available because of COVID-19.

Helgason lost her son in 2008 and her husband four years later and Tia became a support animal and friend, bringing her comfort. She told CTV News last week she felt lonely without the bird during the pandemic.

With the help of neighbours and friends, Helgason had searched under cars, on top of roofs and in the trees near her home, hoping to find Tia safe and healthy.

Although heartbroken, Helgason says she is grateful for the help she's received from the public in helping her search.