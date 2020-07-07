SASKATOON -- Maidstone RCMP have recovered the body of an 18-year-old man from Lashburn who went missing while tubing on Saturday.

Police say the man was floating down the Battle River south of Waseca when a storm rolled in and he became separated from friends.

Hundreds of residents and rescue crews spent more than two days searching for the man by plane, canoe, kayak and boat as well as on horseback and quads, RCMP said in a news release.

This is a developing story. More details to come.