18-year-old injured in downtown weapons complaint: Saskatoon Police

Saskatoon police are investigating after a conflict between youths ended in assault charges on Wednesday.

Police were called out around 5:30 p.m. to the area of 20th Street East near Third and Fourth avenues, according to a Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) news release.

“Police received several reports of two large groups of youth engaged in a verbal confrontation in the area,” the release said.

SPS said it was reported that guns may have been pointed between the two groups.

When police showed up the groups fled the area, the release said.

An 18-year-old bystander who was recording the incident was assaulted by some of the fleeing youths, according to SPS.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, SPS said.

“Subsequent investigation led police to locate a discarded imitation firearm nearby and arrest one of the involved suspects; the 25-year-old man has been charged with assault causing bodily harm,” the release said.

SPS said the investigation was ongoing and they expect additional charges to be laid.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or those with information has been asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.