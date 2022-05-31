18-year-old in custody after replica gun scare at Saskatoon school

An 18-year-old man is in custody after allegedly firing a replica BB gun near a Saskatoon school.

Police say a report came in around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday of a male armed with a gun in a school parking lot.

When officers arrived at the school located in the 200 block of Primrose Drive, they learned the 18-year-old was in possession of the replica weapon, according to police.

He reportedly had fired the gun at three males, leaving one of them with a minor physical injury, police say.

The 18-year-old then fled the scene, according to police.

He was taken into custody in the 200 block of Broadbent Avenue with the help of the Corman Park Police Service, according to police.

Police vehicles could be seen outside Bishop James Mahoney High School following the alleged incident.