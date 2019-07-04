

CTV Saskatoon





An 18-month-old girl and her father have been found safe in Edmonton, Saskatoon police say.

The girl had been the subject of a missing persons investigation after she had her father were last seen leaving her mother’s residence at Summers Place in Saskatoon on Thursday around 4:20 p.m.

Police had believed the father may had been headed to Alberta where he was living, or was attempting to leave Canada and return to Mexico, his home country.