

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon police say they responded to 18 crashes Thursday as of 4 p.m. with no serious injuries reported

In the latest crash a school bus was rear-ended at Fairlight Crescent and 22nd Street West. Children were on the bus but no one was hurt, police say.

Police say they responded to three collisions on Circle Drive North between 6:45 a.m. and 7:15 a.m.

The crashes slowed traffic at the intersections of Circle Drive and Miller Avenue, Circle Drive and Idylwyld Drive, and Circle Drive and Airport Drive.

They had been cleared by 8:45 a.m., but police said there were four other collisions during the morning commute.