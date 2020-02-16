17-year-old boy in 'critical condition' after Saturday night shooting
Published Sunday, February 16, 2020 11:35AM CST Last Updated Sunday, February 16, 2020 3:07PM CST
SASKATOON -- A 17-year-old boy is in “critical condition” in hospital after he was shot on Saturday evening.
Police said officers responded to the 200 block of Ave. S N around 6:45 p.m., and found the victim injured from a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital.
Anyone who may have information about this incident is being asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300, and ask to speak to an investigator in Major Crimes or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.