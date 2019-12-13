17-year-old boy facing first degree murder charges
Published Friday, December 13, 2019 5:42AM CST
SASKATOON -- A teenage boy is facing first degree murder charges in connection to Saskatoon’s most recent homicide.
Police executed a search warrant in the 300 block of Avenue H south Thursday evening, looking for more evidence in connection to the teen charged with murder.
The homicide took place last Saturday in the 200 block of Avenue X north. A 35-year-old man was shot, and died of his injuries in hospital.
The teen is also charged with possession of a firearm while prohibited to do so.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service or Crime Stoppers.