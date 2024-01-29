SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • 16-year-old Saskatoon boy charged with robbery

    Saskatoon Police
    Share

    A 16-year-old Saskatoon boy has been charged with robbery on Saturday evening, police said.

    Officers were called to the 2400 block of 22nd Street West for a report of a robbery around 8 p.m. on Jan. 27, according to a release from the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS).

    When they arrived, they found the boy had shown a gun to an employee, after being confronted about shoplifting, police said.

    “The suspect had fled the scene, but officers were able to obtain a description of the male. Later that night, patrol officers observed a male matching the suspect description, walking near the intersection of 22nd Street West and Avenue W North,” police said.

    Police said the 16-year-old boy was charged with robbery and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Two Canadians charged in U.S. plot to kill Iranian defector

    The U.S. Department of Justice has charged two Canadians and an Iranian in a murder-for-hire plot targeting two people in Maryland. The allegations, which have not been proven in court, say the plot was developed on an encrypted messaging service called SkyECC.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Vancouver

    Montreal

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News