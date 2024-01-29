16-year-old Saskatoon boy charged with robbery

A 16-year-old Saskatoon boy has been charged with robbery on Saturday evening, police said.

Officers were called to the 2400 block of 22nd Street West for a report of a robbery around 8 p.m. on Jan. 27, according to a release from the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS).

When they arrived, they found the boy had shown a gun to an employee, after being confronted about shoplifting, police said.

“The suspect had fled the scene, but officers were able to obtain a description of the male. Later that night, patrol officers observed a male matching the suspect description, walking near the intersection of 22nd Street West and Avenue W North,” police said.

Police said the 16-year-old boy was charged with robbery and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.