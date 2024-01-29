16-year-old Saskatoon boy charged with robbery
A 16-year-old Saskatoon boy has been charged with robbery on Saturday evening, police said.
Officers were called to the 2400 block of 22nd Street West for a report of a robbery around 8 p.m. on Jan. 27, according to a release from the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS).
When they arrived, they found the boy had shown a gun to an employee, after being confronted about shoplifting, police said.
“The suspect had fled the scene, but officers were able to obtain a description of the male. Later that night, patrol officers observed a male matching the suspect description, walking near the intersection of 22nd Street West and Avenue W North,” police said.
Police said the 16-year-old boy was charged with robbery and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
Saskatoon Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Flair Airlines owes feds $67 million in unpaid taxes, prompting seizure order
Court documents show Flair Airlines owes the federal government $67.2 million in unpaid taxes, prompting the Canada Revenue Agency to obtain an order for the seizure and sale of the carrier's property.
Two Canadians charged in U.S. plot to kill Iranian defector
The U.S. Department of Justice has charged two Canadians and an Iranian in a murder-for-hire plot targeting two people in Maryland. The allegations, which have not been proven in court, say the plot was developed on an encrypted messaging service called SkyECC.
MPs vow action on grocery and housing prices, carbon tax as 2024 House sitting begins
Members of Parliament returned to Ottawa on Monday vowing action on Canadians' pressing concerns around grocery and housing costs, as conversation about the carbon tax bubbled up when the House of Commons opened for its first sitting day of 2024.
'Holy Grail': Unopened hockey card boxes found in Regina likely hold multiple Gretzky rookies
An unopened case of 1979 hockey cards found in Regina has sparked a million dollar bidding war because it could hold as many as 20 Wayne Gretzky rookies inside.
They fell in love on vacation but went their separate ways. Four years later, she sent him an email: 'Remember me?'
Gabriella Vagnoli and Dan Watling bonded in Scotland in 2002, but lost touch not long after. Four years later, Gabriella’s name popped up in Dan’s email inbox.
Researchers report first sighting of newborn great white shark
Drone footage shot off the coast of Southern California may have revealed the first ever glimpse of a newborn great white shark in the wild.
Webb telescope captures 'stunning' images of 19 spiral galaxies
A batch of newly released images captured by the James Webb Space Telescope show in remarkable detail 19 spiral galaxies residing relatively near our Milky Way, offering new clues on star formation as well as galactic structure and evolution.
Canada's industry minister 'disappointed' in grocers' cost stabilization measures
Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says he's 'disappointed' in the lack of transparency Canadian grocery store giants have offered so far when it comes to tackling food inflation. He's sending a letter to Canada's Commissioner of Competition to express his dissatisfaction.
Prisoners in the U.S. are part of a hidden workforce linked to hundreds of popular food brands
A hidden path to America’s dinner tables begins here, at an unlikely source – a former Southern slave plantation that is now the country’s largest maximum-security prison.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Sask. teachers announce full-day, rotating strikes
Teachers across Saskatchewan will walk off the job in a series of rotating one-day strikes.
-
'Holy Grail': Unopened hockey card boxes found in Regina likely hold multiple Gretzky rookies
An unopened case of 1979 hockey cards found in Regina has sparked a million dollar bidding war because it could hold as many as 20 Wayne Gretzky rookies inside.
-
Regina expanding traffic program following 170 vehicle-pedestrian collisions in 2023
Regina is expanding its red light safety program to include rolling right turns – in an effort to improve pedestrian safety and reduce right turn collisions.
Winnipeg
-
DNA leads to second-degree murder charge in 2007 death of Manitoba woman Crystal Saunders
A Vancouver man been charged in connection with a nearly 17-year-old homicide investigation into the death of a Manitoba woman.
-
'A heart of gold': Vigil held for Winnipeg restaurant owner killed in assault
Community members came together on Sunday night to mourn the loss of a Winnipeg restaurant owner who was killed in an assault last week.
-
Man dead following Winnipeg police response to 'domestic-related' incident
Winnipeg police have handed over an investigation to Manitoba's police watchdog after a man died in hospital a day after officers restrained him while responding to a domestic call in the city's Crestview neighbourhood.
Calgary
-
Alberta preparing to unveil parental rights policy: premier
Alberta's provincial government is set to unveil its parental rights policy this week, according to comments made by Premier Danielle Smith during her weekly radio show.
-
Southeast Calgary crash sends three people to hospital
One person suffered serious injuries in a crash in southeast Calgary on Monday.
-
Calgary family physician found guilty of inappropriately touching office assistant
A family physician from Calgary has been found guilty of unprofessional conduct by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta.
Edmonton
-
Ban on non-essential water use: Epcor asks customers to conserve water after treatment plant shutdown
Epcor issued a mandatory ban on non-essential water use for the Edmonton-area on Monday as a result of an issue at a treatment plant.
-
Court dismisses appeal filed by trucker convicted of 2011 killing of Cindy Gladue
An Ontario truck driver who petitioned for a new trial after he was found guilty of manslaughter in the death of an Indigenous woman has had his appeal dismissed.
-
Flair Airlines owes feds $67 million in unpaid taxes, prompting seizure order
Court documents show Flair Airlines owes the federal government $67.2 million in unpaid taxes, prompting the Canada Revenue Agency to obtain an order for the seizure and sale of the carrier's property.
Toronto
-
6 ServiceOntario locations to open in Staples stores this week
Six ServiceOntario centres will open in Staples Canada stores across the province by the end of the week.
-
Leon's plans to build 4,000 residential units in Toronto
Furniture retailer Leon’s says it is moving forward with plans to build thousands of residential units on land it owns in North York.
-
Flair Airlines owes feds $67 million in unpaid taxes, prompting seizure order
Court documents show Flair Airlines owes the federal government $67.2 million in unpaid taxes, prompting the Canada Revenue Agency to obtain an order for the seizure and sale of the carrier's property.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING One man in critical condition after afternoon shooting
Ottawa paramedics say a man is in hospital in critical condition after being shot Monday afternoon.
-
Restaurant focusing on Chinese/Asian cuisine to open in former Rideau Street McDonald's spot
A restaurant focusing on Asian cuisine will soon open on Rideau Street, taking over the location of the infamous McDonald's restaurant.
-
Katasa Group developer bails on pledged $300k donation to City of Ottawa
Gatineau-based developer Katasa Group says it no longer wants to donate the pledged $300,000 to Ottawa’s Capital Ward, citing concern over council's motives.
Vancouver
-
B.C. helicopter crash death toll rises to 4 after ski guide dies
A New Zealand mountaineering expert injured in the heli-skiing crash north of Terrace, B.C., last week has died, bringing the death toll to four.
-
'High-dollar' items stolen in Facebook Marketplace thefts, Richmond RCMP say
Richmond RCMP have issued a public warning following a pair of "sleight-of-hand" thefts targeting sellers on Facebook Marketplace.
-
These 9 B.C. communities broke warm-weather records Sunday
Nine communities in B.C. saw their warmest Jan. 28 on record Sunday – with the mercury rising to nearly 15 C in one instance.
Montreal
-
Driver flees on foot after 5 injured in Montreal hit-and-run
Montreal police are searching for a driver after a hit-and-run left five people injured.
-
Mayors have donated nearly $100,000 to CAQ election fund since 2021
Quebec mayors donated nearly $100,000 to the CAQ election fund between 2021 and 2023, according to documents obtained by The Canadian Press.
-
This map shows all the construction sites in Montreal in real time
The City of Montreal has created a new interactive map to identify construction sites and obstacles on its territory -- in real time.
Vancouver Island
-
Avalanche kills snowmobiler in northern B.C.
A snowmobiler is dead after an avalanche over the weekend in northeastern British Columbia.
-
B.C. helicopter crash death toll rises to 4 after ski guide dies
A New Zealand mountaineering expert injured in the heli-skiing crash north of Terrace, B.C., last week has died, bringing the death toll to four.
-
B.C. premier apologizes after social media mistake on Holocaust Remembrance Day
British Columbia's premier has apologized after he says a member of his staff posted an incorrect message in social media posts linking to his statement marking Holocaust Remembrance Day on Saturday.
Atlantic
-
Snowy start to the week in Nova Scotia, schools across the province closed
It's expected that snow will continue to fall in parts of Nova Scotia until Monday afternoon after a winter storm moved into the region Sunday night.
-
Storm Watch: School closures, cancellations
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Monday, Jan. 29, 2024.
-
Art Gallery of Nova Scotia to close until the spring for maintenance work
The Art Gallery of Nova Scotia in downtown Halifax will close its doors to the public on Thursday until the spring.
Northern Ontario
-
Manitoulin Island woman charged in fatal Halloween crash
A 25-year-old woman from Manitoulin Island has been charged in a fatal crash that killed a senior last Halloween.
-
Two popular Manitoulin Island music festivals cancelled
Two popular annual Manitoulin Island music festivals are being shut down, organizers announced Monday morning on social media.
-
As she enters hospice, singer gives 7-year-old son a gift to remember her by -- a final song
Singer Cat Janice is giving her 7-year-old son a gift to remember her by as she enters hospice — a final song. The 31-year-old Washington, D.C., singer was diagnosed with a rare malignant tumour called sarcoma in 2021.
London
-
St. Thomas police lay arson charges following apartment complex explosion
A 41-year-old man is facing multiple charges on Monday, including arson, after an explosion at an affordable housing complex left dozens of residents displaced.
-
'Immense gratitude' as Children’s Hospital secures its largest-ever donation
The largest donation ever to London, Ont.’s Children's Hospital generated multiple expressions of gratitude on Monday.
-
'Pure foolishness': Stranded Kayakers hang on for 30 minutes in frigid, fast-moving water
The Bayham Fire Department (BFD) isn’t going to bother retrieving a stranded kayak along the banks of Big Otter Creek near Vienna, Ont. The vessel is wedged among debris along the bank of the creek as the result of being capsized Saturday afternoon.