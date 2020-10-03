Advertisement
16-year-old fined more than $1,500 after being caught driving 110 km/hr over the speed limit in Saskatoon
Published Saturday, October 3, 2020 6:08PM CST Last Updated Saturday, October 3, 2020 6:42PM CST
SASKATOON -- A 16-year-old Saskatoon boy has been charged with driving in excess of 200 km/h in a 90 km/h speed zone, according to Saskatoon police.
Shortly before 11 p.m. Friday night, an SPS traffic officer located the vehicle going 208 km/h on Highway 16 near Zimmerman Road, police said in a news release.
Police said the 16-year-old driver was issued a $1,560 ticket along with his vehicle being impounded for seven days.
Police are reminding drivers to obey traffic laws.