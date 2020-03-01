SASKATOON -- A 16-year-old boy is in custody after a man was found dead in a residence in Grandmother’s Bay on Saturday.

Police were called to the residence around 1:30 a.m. for a reported assault, and found 32-year-old Norris Kevin Charles of Grandmother’s Bay dead inside.

The 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with second degree murder.

He remains in custody and will make his first appearance in La Ronge Provincial Court on Monday, March 2 at 9 a.m.

An autopsy for Charles has been scheduled to take place in Saskatoon on Monday.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Grandmother’s Bay is approximately 330 km northeast of Prince Albert.