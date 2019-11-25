SASKATOON -- Saskatoon city councillors will spend much of the day crunching the numbers as deliberations for the proposed city budget for 2020 and 2021 begin.

Among the big-ticket items included in the budget is a proposed 149,000 square foot central library, with a projected total cost of $154 million.

The library board is asking the city to borrow $87.5 million for the project would take seven years to complete.

City Council is also expected look at funding requests from the Saskatoon Police Service and the Saskatoon Fire Department.

The first of what could be as many as three days of budget meetings, depending on how quickly councillors move through the budget, will get underway at 1 p.m. Monday afternoon.

This is a developing story. More details to come.