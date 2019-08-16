150 new licensed daycare spaces in Saskatoon, as Calgary group expands to city
Building Brains Early Learning Centre will offer 150 new childcare spaces in Saskatoon.
CTV News Saskatoon
Published Friday, August 16, 2019 11:54AM CST
With the opening of the Building Brains Early Learning Centre located near the airport, Saskatoon now has 150 more licensed daycare spaces.
Sixty infant and toddler spaces and 90 preschool child care spaces will be available at the centre.
Building Brains is a federal not-for-profit corporation providing early childhood education for children up to six years old, according to a news release.
The group says the program began in Calgary, and now serves 1,000 children there.
Building Brains was awarded funding through the Canada-Saskatchewan Early Learning and Child Care Agreement.
The programs are licensed by the education ministry and offer subsidies for lower income families.