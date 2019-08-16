

CTV News Saskatoon





With the opening of the Building Brains Early Learning Centre located near the airport, Saskatoon now has 150 more licensed daycare spaces.

Sixty infant and toddler spaces and 90 preschool child care spaces will be available at the centre.

Building Brains is a federal not-for-profit corporation providing early childhood education for children up to six years old, according to a news release.

The group says the program began in Calgary, and now serves 1,000 children there.

Building Brains was awarded funding through the Canada-Saskatchewan Early Learning and Child Care Agreement.

The programs are licensed by the education ministry and offer subsidies for lower income families.