15-year-old teen from Rosthern found safe: Sask. RCMP

RCMP

Canada names new chief nursing officer, reinstating role to advise on health crisis

As strains in the health-care system continue to be felt across the country, the federal government has named Leigh Chapman as Canada's chief nursing officer (CNO). Chapman's role will be to represent nurses at the federal level, and to provide strategic advice from a nursing perspective to Health Canada as it faces calls to do more to stem the crisis.

Dr. Leigh Chapman, Canada’s Chief Nursing Officer, speaks as Minister of Health Jean-Yves Duclos listens, during a news conference in Ottawa, on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

  • Two youths arrested after 'coordinated' assault on BC Transit bus in Saanich

    Police are looking for the public's assistance in identifying a group of boys who assaulted another youth on a bus in Saanich, B.C., last week. A group of seven youths was on board the bus when two members of the group walked towards the back of the bus and attacked another youth who was sitting there with some friends.

    Saanich police are looking to identify this boy who is one of five youths who allegedly watched their friends assault another youth on a bus. (Saanich Police)

  • Saanich considers pop-up shops on Galloping Goose Trail

    The District of Saanich is looking into adding pop-up shops and food vendors along the Galloping Goose Regional Trail and Lochside Trail. The idea for food vendors along the trails first surfaced in Saanich about seven years ago, but recent moves from the City of Victoria and the effects of the pandemic have district council considering the idea more seriously.

  • Oak Bay police investigate string of residential break-ins

    Police in Oak Bay, B.C., are investigating a string of residential break-ins over the weekend. The first incident was reported around 5 p.m. Sunday in the 2100-block of Granite Street. Investigators say a man entered a residence through an unlocked back door and stole approximately $8,000 worth of electronic equipment and silverware.

