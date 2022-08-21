15-year-old teen from Rosthern found safe: Sask. RCMP

A 15-year-old teen that was previously reported as missing has been found safe according to Sask. RCMP.

Rosthern RCMP originally received a report of a missing 15-year-old boy on Aug. 20. The boy was last seen at a residence on 10th Street in Rosthern at around 4 p.m. on Aug. 18.

Saskatchewan RCMP reported that the teen had been found safe in a news release just before 11 p.m. Monday night.