

Jonathon Charlton/Laura Woodward, CTV News Saskatoon





SASKATOON — Saskatoon police have charged a 15-year-old boy with second-degree murder in the death of 15-year-old Gilbert Kagabo.

Kagabo, a student at Holy Cross High School, died Saturday. An autopsy determined the cause of death to be a gunshot wound, police said in a news release.

The suspect is also charged with possession of a firearm while prohibited and breach of probation. He is scheduled to appear in provincial court Wednesday afternoon.

Police arrested two teen boys and gathered physical evidence in relation to the homicide, police say. The second teen remains in custody.

Police believe Kagabo's death was not random.

Three homes raided

As part of the investigation into Kagabo's death, SPS major crimes investigators executed search warrants at three Saskatoon homes.

The first search was conducted Tuesday night in the 100 block of Weyakwin Drive, followed by two others early Wednesday morning in the 300 block of O’Regan Crescent and the 400 block of Witney Avenue South, according to police.

The guns and gangs, drug and tech units were among the five units that have been assisting major crimes investigators, police said.

'Kind and sensitive kid'

Kagabo had been a part of the Saskatoon Youth For Christ (YFC) group for about four years, according to Corwin Thiessen, a director of the non-profit organization.

“Gilbert was a kind and sensitive kid, with a big heart for other people,” he said.

Thiessen was Kagabo’s mentor, and said he developed a deep friendship with the teen.

“I have amazing memories of watching him come alive at basketball games and track meets … I am devastated by this loss.”

Kagabo's family was from Rwanda. This is the second major tragedy for the family – Kagabo’s cousin died while on the job at the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital construction site, according to Thiessen.

Eric Ndayishimiye, 21, died in 2016 when construction equipment toppled on him.

Holy Cross High School principal Lisa Hodson has said supports will be available to students for as long as they are needed.

This is a developing story. More details to come.