15-year-old dies after being struck by car in Debden, Sask.
Published Friday, July 10, 2020 9:57AM CST
SASKATOON -- After she was hit by a car in Debden, a teen girl has died.
On Tuesday, around 3:30 a.m., Big River RCMP responded to a report of a 15-year-old female pedestrian who had been struck by a car on Second Avenue in the Village of Debden, police said in a news release.
She had serious, life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital by STARS air ambulance.
The girl later died in hospital after she succumbed to her injuries, RCMP said.
A 17-year-old boy has been identified as the driver of the car, according to police.
Big River RCMP is still investigating the incident with the assistance of forensic reconstructionist.