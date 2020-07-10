SASKATOON -- After she was hit by a car in Debden, a teen girl has died.

On Tuesday, around 3:30 a.m., Big River RCMP responded to a report of a 15-year-old female pedestrian who had been struck by a car on Second Avenue in the Village of Debden, police said in a news release.

She had serious, life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital by STARS air ambulance.

STAR 11 (Saskatoon) has been dispatched for a Scene Call Emergency in the Debden, SK area. — STARS air ambulance (@STARSambulance) July 7, 2020

The girl later died in hospital after she succumbed to her injuries, RCMP said.

A 17-year-old boy has been identified as the driver of the car, according to police.

Big River RCMP is still investigating the incident with the assistance of forensic reconstructionist.