SASKATOON -- A funeral service was held today for a 15-year-old Holy Cross high school student, who was the victim of Saskatoon’s 15th homicide of 2019.

Hundreds were in attendance as friends and family stepped forward to share stories, sing hymns, read bible verses and pay their respects to the boy that was shot and killed on November 2.

The service ran for over three hours as those in attendance were visibly upset, dealing with the aftermath of the city’s latest homicide.

Three teenage boys, two aged 15-years-old and one aged 17-years-old, have been charged with second-degree murder.

Due to provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act the accused teens and the victim cannot be named.